More signings for Southern Steel for 2026

Shooter Aliyah Dunn is returning to the Southern Steel for the 2026 ANZ Premiership season after being a standout this year.

But fan favourite Abby Lawson has opted to take a step back from netball in 2026 to focus on life outside of the sport.

The franchise farewelled the defender on social media, saying they "respect her decision to swap the demands of the netball environment for the tranquillity of country life for a bit".

"There’s no doubt we will miss Abby’s gritty determination on the court and her quirky sense of humour off it. An absolute fan favourite, she epitomises true southern spirit and remains an integral part of our Steel family," the franchise said.

Dunn, who grew up in Invercargill and attended Verdon College, made her debut for the Steel as a replacement player in 2017.

The 25-year-old then signed with the Central Pulse, where she won three titles in five years, before spending two seasons with the Mainland Tactix.

Dunn was outstanding for the Steel in 2025, leading to her being crowned the franchise’s MVP.

She was the second-most accurate shooter in the competition with an impressive 92% overall and 95% from the one-point zone.

Steel midcourter Serina Daunakamakama has also re-signed with the franchise for 2026.

It will be the New Zealand under-21 player’s third stint with the Steel, after originally joining as a replacement player in 2024 and impressing to earn a full contract this season. She featured in six games for the Steel this season, including five starts, until she was sidelined with an injury niggle. She will head to Gibraltar for the Netball World Youth Cup next month.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Poi has signed with the Southern Steel for the 2026 season, joining older sister Kimiora in the midcourt.

Ashleigh became Steel No 92 when she pulled on the dress as a midcourt replacement in July.

She helped Mainland to the National Netball League title this year as well.

She replaces Kate Heffernan, who is heading to the Adelaide Thunderbirds, in an otherwise settled midcourt with her Silver Fern sister, Serina Daunakamakama and Renee Savai’inaea.

Meanwhile, former Steel defender Losa Fifita has signed her first full ANZ Premiership contract with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic. — Allied Media