Put a spring in your step at Eco Fest

Eco Fest committee member Jenny Campbell is looking forward to the event next month. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Keeping the body and the environment in order is the focus of next month’s Spring Eco Fest.

Event co-ordinator Jenny Campbell said the theme for this year’s Spring Eco Fest was about a person’s wellbeing and the environment.

"People can learn about the significance of keeping their body in order, looking after their well-being and looking after the environment," Mrs Campbell said.

Organised by Southland Forest & Bird, the event will be at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club on September 6.

A local massage therapist had been added to the 20-plus stallholders presenting on the day, including the Kai Collective, Kiwi Harvest, Vegan Society, South Alive and the Eco Church from Otatara.

The event will will also provide an opportunity for local body elections candidates to engage with voters.

"This year we’ve invited the delegates who’ve put themselves up for the Invercargill City Council and Environment Southland, to come along and talk about the environment and well-being and what they’re going to do if they get elected," she said.

The candidates will have a "sitting chair" in a separate area to have conversations with the public.

Southern Institute of Technology environmental management students were also invited to do a talk on the "amazing projects" they were working on.

Parkour Association Southland representative Terry Guyton will bring parkour activities for rangatahi to take part in.

Mr Guyton will bring beams, mats and walking planks to teach young people on ways to "reduce a person’s impact on the earth".

Mrs Campbell said the Eco Fest was just a lovely way to bring all the different people and the environmental groups together in one space.

"This is another good reason to keep holding Eco Fest." Í Spring Eco Fest will be at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club, September 6, 10am-2.30pm, $2 entry for adults, a gold coin donation for students, and under-5s are free.