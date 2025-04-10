New CCTV network now operational in city, Bluff

All 68 cameras across Invercargill and Bluff are operational, including this one in the CBD. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Six months on from the start of the installation, all 68 new CCTV cameras in Bluff and Invercargill are operational, a council manager says.

The Invercargill City Council committed $2.3 million to investigate and install a CCTV system across key parts of Invercargill and Bluff after requests from the community and police.

The aim of the project was to create safer public spaces for all residents and visitors.

The cameras cover 23 locations across Invercargill’s CBD, South City and Bluff, including Stirling Point.

A council spokeswoman said last week at this point there was only one camera at Stirling Point but in a key location where vandalism had occurred several times in the past, costing the council at least $60,000 in repairs.

"The Bluff community had expressed the need for CCTV to be located at Stirling Point because of vandalism and we are pleased to have been able to deliver this for them," she said.

Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said the cameras would not only have the immediate effect of deterring crime but also act as an investigative tool for police to address criminal activity more effectively.

"Safe public spaces increase the quality of life for our community members as well as supporting local businesses through local spending."

The cameras would produce high-resolution live footage 24 hours a day and the footage would be kept for three months before it was deleted.

Police were able to view a live feed but would need to request footage as needed, Ms Moogan said.

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said it was great to see that the cameras had finally reached this stage.

"We are certainly hoping they will provide the community some added reassurance and that these cameras will actively deter criminal activity.

"It certainly aligns with the goal of trying to make Southland one of the safest areas in New Zealand," Insp Bowman said.