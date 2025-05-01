Two senior teams show form, determination

Photo: Dave Loudon

The Midlands Rugby Club lost one of its life members, Trevor Caldwell, last month.

Caldwell, who was 74, served the club in every capacity, from playing to coaching, managing and administration and took each role in his stride. He will be greatly missed on the sideline and in the clubrooms with his humorous remarks and kind nature.

Midlands is fielding two senior rugby teams this season; the men’s team is in division two again this year while the women have combined with Marist to form a team this year.

The men beat Central Pirates 36-12 to get the competition under way, before a home ground win over Drummond Limehills Star. Captain and first five Jack Keen and fullback Ethan Dudin ran riot in the second half that day.

Prop Connor McDermott played his 150th game for the senior team against DLS. Being a former Midlands junior, McDermott is well-known and respected around the club.

On Easter Thursday night, Midlands beat Waikiwi under lights at Rugby Park 34-24. Waikiwi were considered one of the competition favourites along with defending champions Riverton.

Midlands held too many guns for Wrights Bush on Saturday, winning 92-24; Dudin scored five tries and Jack Keen scored three on a warm afternoon.

With duck-shooting taking preference this Saturday, Midlands faced Collegiate at Rugby Park last night. This was Midlands’ fifth and final game of the first phase of the division two competition.

Former Midlands player Dan Pinn is in his second year as coach; he is being assisted by recently retired utility forwards Joe Robins and Sam Brame.

Jack Maguire is helping Pinn coach the backline and is still playing in the midfield.

McDermott and the "Raging Bull" Stew Thompson provide experience to the front row alongside promising youngster Callum Hubber and the Foy brothers.

First five Keen is one of the best players in the division and forms a skillful combination with his brother Alex at halfback.

The Midlands and Marist combined women’s team sits second of seven teams on the points table. Midlands had a 47-14 win over Wakatipu in round one, before a credible 31-19 loss to the competition heavy-weights and title favourites Star. A 42-24 victory over Pioneer in Gore was followed by a 56-31 loss in the same town to Albion.

The Midlands girls bounced back with a 40-10 win over Blues and a 109-7 massacre of Lower Mataura Valley.

Midlands has nine primary school-aged grade teams catering for more than 100 players this year.

By John Langford