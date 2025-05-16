School anniversary brings history to life

Excited to show their photo archives for the Wallacetown School 160 jubilee are principal Lisa Brady (back), teacher Nish Bradley, and (from front left) Ella Irvine, 11, Cayden Dorricott, 8, Jack Irvine, 9, and Sadie Muir, 10. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Photographs more than a century old are captivating pupils of Wallacetown School ahead of the school’s 160th anniversary this month.

A photo from 1901 is among the memorabilia gathered for viewing at the anniversary celebrations, to be held in Wallacetown from May 30 to June 1.

Wallacetown School principal Lisa Brady said the students have been intrigued by what they have seen and learnt.

"They were pretty fascinated to know that the school used to just be a little building right there at the front," Ms Brady said.

"It’s the earliest picture that we could find of the school and so good for our students to be able to see what the school (looked) like back then."

Historic maps and site plans of Wallacetown will also be on display alongside the school photo collection.

Jubilee committee member and teacher Nish Bradley said her students were curious to see how much the town and school had changed over the years.

"To see the development of the school over time was amazing.

"Our kids are really heavily involved . . .with learning about the school, and what it looked like, and how it had changed."

Ms Bradley said having the children make things for the school archives and leading them through the school’s "olden time" programme was a good way to help them connect with the school’s past.

"On a Friday they play yard games, so things like knucklebones, marbles, elastics, and hopscotch. There [have been] lots of conversations around why you couldn’t just go. . . and buy a plastic toy."

Anniversary celebrations will begin with a special assembly, afternoon tea, tree planting, plaque unveiling and a kapa haka performance on May 30.

School tours, decade photos and a chance to chat with old connections will take place the following day, Saturday.

A jubilee dinner will be held at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill that evening.

The celebrations finish with a church service at Wallacetown Church on the Sunday.