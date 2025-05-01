Wyndham upsets 125th celebration for Waikaka

With duck-shooting taking priority this weekend, Southland Club Rugby is being played midweek.

The premier grade teams did not play last Saturday and are fresh and ready for action tonight. Pirates-Old Boys and Blues are scheduled to play at Les George Oval at 7.15pm, while Marist are on their home ground at 7.30pm against Star. The Eastern Northern Barbarians hosted Woodlands last night.

In division one action last Saturday, Wyndham temporarily upset the Waikaka Rugby Club’s 125th anniversary celebrations by stealing a 28-27 win over the Waikaka-Riversdale Vikings.

On a sunny Waikaka afternoon in front of the large anniversary crowd, Wyndham teenager Noah Sutton kicked a last-minute penalty goal to take the win and the Jeff Lamb Memorial Trophy, the Speight’s Shield and the Wallis Shield.

The Vikings led 17-8 at halftime and out-scored Wyndham four tries to three, but Wyndham had the superior goal kicking which enabled them to keep their 2025 unbeaten record intact.

Second five Luke Bryson was Wyndham’s player of the day, with support from No 8 Logan Howe and lock Jack Allison.

The Vikings’ best was their try-scoring fullback Fabrice Frei. Hard man Nathan Bokser at hooker and lock Troy McIvor were two other notable performers.

Edendale Magpies had a hard-earned 29-11 win at Tokanui. Leading 10-3 at halftime, the Magpies went up a gear in the second half to earn the maximum five competition points.

Edendale second five Jeremy McLeod scored one of his team’s five tries during his 200th appearance for the club.

Prop Ryan Udy was playing his 100th game, while fellow front rower Luke Muir scored a try in his 208th game.

No 8 Eruera Takurua was man of the match, with first five Bram Fodie and prop Adam Muir the two other key contributors to the win.

Pioneer beat their cross-town rivals Albion 25-24 at Newman Park. In the other division one match, Bluff beat Te Anau 33-17 in Bluff.

In the women’s competition, Pioneer beat Blues 60-12, while the Lower Mataura Valley girls had a tough day out in Winton against the Marist-Midlands combination.

The Albion and Pioneer women’s teams will play each other at 6pm tonight before the division one game between Albion and the Vikings at the Showgrounds.

The other three division one games are also on tonight; Edendale will host Bluff, Pioneer are in Te Anau and Wyndham will host Tokanui.

The 17 division two teams will play their fifth and final matches of the first phase of the competition this week. The defending champions Riverton are likely to extend their unbeaten start to the season against Mataura tonight. Midlands were also expected to be unbeaten, after playing Collegiate last night at Rugby Park.

Results:

Division One: Wyndham 28 Waikaka/Riversdale 27, Edendale 29 Tokanui 11, Bluff 33 Te Anau 17, Pioneer 25 Albion 24.

Division Two: Otautau-Ohai-Nightcaps 40 Waiau Star 19, Mossburn 38 Mataura 28, Midlands 92 Wright's Bush 24, Riverton 25 Wakatipu 7, Waikiwi 43 Central Pirates 12, Drummond-Limehills-Star 26 Collegiate 0, Woodlands 22 Star 12, Marist 37 Blues 24.

Premier Women: Pioneer 60 Blues 12, Star 46 Wakatipu 0, Marist/Midlands 109 Lower Mataura Valley 0.

