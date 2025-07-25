Milestone to be marked with reflection on past

Thornbury Rural Women at a celebration in Otautau in 2022. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A rural women’s collective will celebrate its 95th milestone by looking to the past.

The Thornbury branch of Rural Women New Zealand will mark its 95th jubilee this week by honouring those from the past who helped build the community.

The gathering of 40 past and present members and guests will come together for an afternoon of reflection and sharing of stories at the Riverton Senior Citizens Hall this Sunday.

Thornbury Rural Women president Maree Crowley said the milestone was remarkable and the celebration would focus on 95 years of friendship, community service and rural advocacy.

"It is a time for us to honour the legacy of the women who helped shape our rural community and a time to look ahead for the future," Ms Crowley said.

The founding members held their first meeting in the Thornbury Hall on July 30, 1930 under the leadership of first president Mrs H.T Anderson.

The group started with 30 members and grew to 50 by 1960.

The members played their part for the World War 2 effort by producing face cloths , handkerchiefs, bed socks and mittens for soldiers’ parcels.

Ms Crowley said it was important to remember the contribution rural women had made towards the war effort and local causes.

"They fundraised for local causes, supported families in need and advocated for rural issues.

"These women built the Thornbury legacy and the legacy continues today."

The current members produce knitwear for babies and continue to support charitable cause the Uplift Project, an initiative which collects and sends new and second-hand bras to women in disadvantaged communities.