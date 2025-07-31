Talent galore slated for Southern Surge

The Southern Surge is set to unleash all sorts of equine talent in Southland.

The new series was designed to heat up what has traditionally been a quieter harness racing scene in the South with $440,000 in stakes.

Early indications suggest it will do just that.

Nathan Williamson’s barn has been quiet through the winter months, but the lure of lucrative stakes is set to change that.

Williamson has a powerful squad of at least seven he will aim at the Southern Surge, which starts on Sunday at Winton.

After impressing in her debut victory at Addington last month, She’s Crunchy has been freshened with a view to attacking the series.

Williamson will also aim Always Dreaming, Rise Up N Dance, Passchendaele and Always Dreaming in the Southern Surge pacing heats.

Black Pat, Clotilde Wainwright and Aroha Kenny make up Williamson’s trotting team.

Kirstin Green lined up a big team of horses through winter, producing excellent results, including a treble at the recent Winter Rewards Day at Winton.

The trainer plans to line many of her recent starters up in the Southern Surge Series, including Bobbies Rock.

Similarly, Brett Gray will line up many of the good number of horses he has started in recent weeks in the Southern Surge. But the trainer also has fresh stock to arrive on the scene, including Tycoon Banner and Party Up Denario.

Two serious 3-year-old trotters are also among the talent set to step out in the Southern Surge series.

To The Moon And Back stamped his class in three huge efforts in maiden grade before jogging to a Gold Chip Final win in his last start at Ascot Park earlier this month.

Brad Williamson is targeting the Southern Series after giving the trotter a brief freshener.

Phil Williamson will be adding depth to the Southern Surge heats with his rising star Tarragindi.

The trotter showed he was up with New Zealand’s best 2-year-old trotter Meant To Be late last year, before being put aside.

Tarragindi has looked to return a more refined product, in his first and second in two winter starts at Addington.

Williamson has a powerful lineup set to make their mark on the Southern Surge, including Missile, Harriet’s Moment, Our Pinnochio, Have A Little Faith, Torquay Street, What’s The Whisper and Rangitata.

Quality pacing mare Nutcracker heads Craig Ferguson’s prospective Southern Surge team. The trainer plans to aim Bubble Me and possibly Saucy Delight at the series.

Matthew Williamson expects to start a sizeable team in the Southern Surge heats, with Majic N The Port looking capable of a maiden win at short notice following his unlucky last-start outing at Winton.

Racing this Sunday is expected to start at noon and entry is free.

The day will feature several heats of the Southern Surge Series sponsored by Diamond Creek Farm/SBSR, with another round the following Sunday at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill and the finals at Gore on August 24. — Allied Media