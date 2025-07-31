Stag Day tipped to draw 10,000

Southland Stags fans pack out the terrace at Invercargill’s Rugby Park to watch the Stags take on Otago last year. It is hoped there will be 10,000 in Rugby Park for Stag Day this Saturday. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

The stage is set for a big day out at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Otago will journey south to take on Southland in a battle for the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy.

And it is hoped there will be 10,000 in the ground to watch what will be the opening game for both teams in this year’s national provincial championship.

Last year, the game was played as the first match of the NPC season, also in Invercargill, and Southland came out on top 22-13.

The crowd of 7300 led to Rugby Southland’s hopes of getting a 10,000-strong crowd for this Saturday’s game.

Southland have termed the day "Stag Day" and has been heavily promoting the day, hoping to build a big rivalry which will get the pulses going.

The union has sold out corporate marquees and tents at both ends of Rugby Park. It had usually sold the southern end of the ground out but has decided to sell corporate hospitality on the Southland Girls’ High School end of the ground. It has been met with wide support and plenty of tents have been sold.

Rugby Southland commercial and marketing manager Jack King said with all the corporate hospitality and tents there would be more than 1000 tickets sold to this sector.

There was also some interest from those supporting the blue and gold. It will not be quite like 2010 when a train was chartered to take Otago supporters to the big match in Invercargill — which also doubled as a Ranfurly Shield challenge — but King said there appeared to be plenty of Otago supporters heading south.

He said they would be heading to a special day.

"Rugby Park is looking a picture. It has had something like 40 games on it this year which is the most for a long time. But it has been given a breather of late and is in top condition."

The gates open at 1.30pm and there will be a curtain-raiser at 2pm with Southland Country taking on Dunedin Metro North. These teams are in the new Tuppy Diack shield competition, named after the late All Black and consisting of teams from Otago and Southland, with players who are looking to break into NPC teams.

Immediately after this game, the men from Tokanui, Brenny & the Bushwhackers, will launch into song and burst out a few numbers.

That should get everyone excited about the big game which kicks off at 4.35pm.

Due to the large crowd expected, there will be extra security staff in the main stand.

King said the large crowd should then disperse throughout the city after the match, which would be good for the city and the economy.

"I think last year when the teams played it was one of the biggest days in terms of turnover for the ILT. So that is good for the city and the economy."

The Southland side did not have a great preseason, losing to both Otago and Tasman away, but the season is not won before the season actually starts.