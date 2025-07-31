Tough NPC looms

The season is about to start and Southland will not go into it with a whole lot of confidence, if preseason form is anything to go on.

Fortunately, the two losses from the two preseason games have little or no impact on how the season will go in reality.

Preseason games are more about giving players a run, trying to find combinations and get sides into the routine of a match week.

Sometimes having a game at the end of the week creates more sharpness in teams via trainings throughout the week.

The Southland side got together in June with new coach Nathan White, a former Chiefs and Waikato prop who headed to Ireland and played for the the Irish national team for two years, before retiring because of head knocks.

White was whistled in after Matt Saunders stepped away from the role to pursue business interests.

White has had just under two months to get the side up to scratch. The team played Otago and Tasman in the preseason, losing to Otago 40-31, then losing to Tasman 63-17.

Southland has a sprinkling of Super Rugby players in its squad, and will lean on them throughout the season.

Hooker Jack Taylor rose up the ranks somewhat for the Highlanders this year and will be looking to make further progress this season.

Prop Jack Sexton trained with the Highlanders all season but did not get on to the paddock and will want to make an impact.

Mitch Dunshea ran himself almost to a standstill for the Highlanders and will hopefully have some energy left in the tank for the Southland side. Sam Fischli comes from Otago and will put himself about, either in the middle row or loose forward trio.

The loose forwards have plenty to like about them, but there is always strong competition in this area across the country.

Connor Collins and Connor McLeod are the halfbacks, while Dan Hollinshead shapes at the option in the No 10 jersey. Byron Smith may also be a contender.

One interesting newcomer is Fletcher Morgan, who is trying his luck in Southland having played for Thames Valley last year and made an impact for Woodlands in club rugby this season.

The midfield looks solid for Southland with Isaac Te Tamaki, Matt Whaanga and the returning Scott Gregory all looking promising.

Winger Michael Manson will want to get more involved after a quiet season with the Highlanders, while Faletoi Peeni will want to back up a promising rookie season.

Southland start their season against Otago on Saturday at home, with a big crowd expected.