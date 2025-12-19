Parking up for festive fun

Sneaking in a summer snap with Santa Claus at Xmas in the Park are Zoe Smith and daughter Tova Soper Smith, 4. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Southlanders in their droves snapped up the golden weather and got into the festive spirit for Xmas in the Park last Sunday.

Whānau and their four-legged friends arrived by foot, on two wheels or in prams and took their places around the Queens Park band rotunda in Invercargill.

The sixth edition of Xmas in the Park attracted about 3500 Christmas punters. Former Edendale resident Catherine Verplancke secured her and her samoyed fur babies’ position in the shade for their big day out.

Settling into their spots around the Queens Park Band Rotunda for Xmas in the Park last Sunday are Catherine Verplancke and her samoyeds (from left) Molly, Sam, and Pippi.

"We come to this every year and the dogs just love getting out and about," Mrs Verplancke said.

Invercargill mum and daughter Zoe and Tova Smith couldn’t resist getting their faces painted before they snagged a picture with Santa Claus and his sleigh ride.

Tamariki entertained themselves with the super-sized board games, bouncy castle and face-painting and hair braiding stalls provided by XO Church.

Smooth operator Michael Kuresa charms the crowd with his soulful sound.

The multiple food trucks were kept busy with queues of people who lined up for diverse foods which included dumplings, bao buns and karaage chicken.

Bands, Steve-O the Stag, the Bluff Drama Club and talented performers including Michael Kuresa entertained the crowd.

Organiser Blair Savory, of MASSAV Productions, acknowledged the help from charity group Still Mums and the support of their many sponsors, including the ILT, for being able to put on the large-scale event.