Parking up for festive fun

Whānau and their four-legged friends arrived by foot, on two wheels or in prams and took their places around the Queens Park band rotunda in Invercargill.
The sixth edition of Xmas in the Park attracted about 3500 Christmas punters. Former Edendale resident Catherine Verplancke secured her and her samoyed fur babies’ position in the shade for their big day out.
Invercargill mum and daughter Zoe and Tova Smith couldn’t resist getting their faces painted before they snagged a picture with Santa Claus and his sleigh ride.
Tamariki entertained themselves with the super-sized board games, bouncy castle and face-painting and hair braiding stalls provided by XO Church.
Bands, Steve-O the Stag, the Bluff Drama Club and talented performers including Michael Kuresa entertained the crowd.
Organiser Blair Savory, of MASSAV Productions, acknowledged the help from charity group Still Mums and the support of their many sponsors, including the ILT, for being able to put on the large-scale event.