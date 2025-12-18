Building skills for everywhere

ILT Academy Southland programme manager Jason McKenzie stands in front of the wall celebrating the success of graduates. PHOTO: NATHAN BURDON

Attending an ILT Academy Southland programme has had long-term benefits, a graduate says.

Former St Peter’s College student Tori Moorby, nee Peeters, who attended the academy from 2011 to 2012, represents New Zealand in the javelin.

The programme aims to give athletes the knowledge to compete successfully on the national and international stage.

Moorby will be a panel member at the programme’s 20th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

She had used the knowledge she had gained in the programme throughout her career, Moorby said.

"Not only for myself, but I use a lot of it in my job for the student athletes I work with."

The programme taught her what she needed to do to become a professional athlete, she said.

"I feel as though it helps you to become a more well-rounded athlete."

She still chatted to programme manager Jason McKenzie.

"We have a great connection and I feel that the relationship we’ve had since I was at the academy helps with the work we do today because he really knows me — Tori the person, not just Tori the athlete."

She "100%" recommended the programme to young athletes.

Mr McKenzie said the programme had "phenomenal" success.

Graduates included more than 30 Commonwealth Games athletes and 15 who competed at the Olympic Games.

"We’ve provided a fair bit of the talent for New Zealand."

Programme graduate Black Ferns sevens player Alena Saili is the first Southlander to win two Olympic gold medals.

The aim of the programme was to help graduates succeed despite the isolation and lack of competition in the south, he said.

He had received feedback that Southland athletes were ahead of peers in terms of being prepared to compete on the national stage, he said.

"That’s pretty special for us to be able to know that we’re giving our kids the best opportunities."

The achievements of athletes were displayed on one wall in the academy’s office and on another were the photographs of all who had taken part in the programme.

The success was motivating for each new group, he said.

"Kids see that they can actually do things on the world stage."

A highlight of the 19 years he had been involved in the programme was how it had evolved, he said.

When the programme first started the focus was on sport but now it was about the "person and their sport".

Surveys of past graduates showed the benefits of the programme.

"There is a real massive high percentage of them use the skills they learnt in their programme actually in their life and in their business life as well."

Former graduates contributed to the programme "which is pretty cool".