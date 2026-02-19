Southern Gals snare gold at Masters Games

The Southern Gals hockey team won the New Zealand Masters over-45 women’s hockey tournament. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Winning a gold medal is something many athletes strive for but few achieve.

The Southern Gals had their moment in the golden limelight after taking out the over-45 women’s hockey competition at the New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin.

Team co-ordinator Carol Tait said many of the team members were still playing club hockey and were focused on doing well at the tournament.

"We’re very competitive players, and that’s why most of us have still been playing.

"Nobody likes to lose."

The team beat the two others in their grade without conceding a goal.

"We were pretty happy to get our gold, because that’s what we wanted."

Ten of the 16-member team were from Invercargill’s Southern Hockey Club and eight were used to playing together.

In winter there were regular posts on Hockey Southland’s Facebook page about how the age group teams were performing and many of the women in the team had children playing.

"We’re just showing our kids you’ve just got to go and have some fun and you can win gold at any age."

The tournament was more about the social side than playing hockey, she said.

"But, hey, who doesn’t love getting a gold medal, eh?"