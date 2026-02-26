Trotting club race set for Ascot Park

The Northern Southland Trotting Club’s race meeting is at Ascot Park Raceway, in Invercargill, this Sunday.

It will be a day of top class harness racing with features including the group three Northern Southland Cup, the group three Caduceus Club of Southland/Alabar NZ Fillies Classic and the Stella Frost Stakes.

Admission to the course is free, but for $50 you can buy a Gold Card ticket to top floor hospitality.

The action starts at noon.