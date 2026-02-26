Trotting club race set for Ascot Park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Northern Southland Trotting Club’s race meeting is at Ascot Park Raceway, in Invercargill, this Sunday.
It will be a day of top class harness racing with features including the group three Northern Southland Cup, the group three Caduceus Club of Southland/Alabar NZ Fillies Classic and the Stella Frost Stakes.
Admission to the course is free, but for $50 you can buy a Gold Card ticket to top floor hospitality.
The action starts at noon.