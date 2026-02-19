Tinker, Matthews come out on top in finals

Waihopai bowler Craig Tinker is the Southland open men’s bowling champion. Photos: supplied

Two bowlers, who are part of winning Southland champion of champion triples teams, triumphed on the green again at the weekend.

Waihopai player Craig Tinker won the men’s Smith and Sons Renovations and Extensions Southland title and Northend player Katherine Matthews won the women’s.

Matthews beat fellow triples team-mate Tina Johansen in the semifinals 21-15 to face Waverley’s Robyn Clarke in the final.

Bowls Southland executive officer Karyn Flett said in the final Matthews was fully focused on her goal of not only winning the championship but earning her gold star with a fifth centre title.

She took the game 21-11 from an "equally determined" Clarke.

In the development finals, Waikiwi bowler Tracey Wheal won the title and Waverley’s Donna Kelly won in the novice competition.

The men’s championship was wide open for the taking with many of Southland’s top players in the mix, Ms Flett said.

Tinker faced a tough draw but made it through to play Northend’s Lyall Spencer in the final.

"The final was a tussle right from the first end and every time Craig got a bit of a lead, Lyall would peg it back with some very well played bowls to snatch the end when it seemed Craig had it tied up."

Tinker eventually pulled away to take his 18th Southland centre open title 21-15 and his fourth for the season.

Waverley bowler Paul Brooks took the development title and Barry Heyrick the novice.