Blast not to be thing of the past

The Southern Blast will live on, after Netball South reversed its decision to cull the team.

Netball South has confirmed the Southern Blast will take part in this year’s National Netball League, which acts as a feeder competition to the ANZ Premiership.

Late last year, Netball South emailed Blast players informing them the organisation would not be entering the team in the NNL this season.

The board cited financial constraints. Culling the playoffs, having a reduced number of games and non-televised games were in its reasoning.

At the time, the board said it would create a different competition to develop players and provide pathways in the South.

That sparked public backlash from former Blast coaches and staff, as well as netball centres within the Netball South zone, who were concerned about player pathways and limited opportunities.

Netball South chief executive Sonya Fleming said constructive feedback received from centres prompted the board to review its decision.

"The Southern Blast players and staff are highly valued by everyone at Netball South and we recognise this team as an important development pathway for our players, coaches and officials," Fleming said.

"However, it was important for the board to review the financial investment required to compete in the National Netball League and, while the challenges remain, we are committed to the 2026 NNL season.

"The board and staff are heartened by the passionate response of our netball community with regards to the Blast team and will continue to work closely together with our centres to ensure this campaign is a success."

Netball South will now form a working group to identify alternative methods to reduce costs involved in the NNL.

It would include reviewing operation efficiencies, exploring new revenue opportunities and considering ways to reduce expenses without compromising the quality of the programme, Fleming said.

Applications for the Blast head and assistant coach roles will open tomorrow and trials will be held later to select the team.

Venues for games and training sessions have been secured.