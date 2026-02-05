International drivers head to Speedfest

Angus Fogg (Auckland) brought his 1970 Ford Mustang to Invercargill for the Classic Speedfest last year. Fogg is seen here exiting the loop in a Mainland Muscle Car race. Photo: Dave Loudon

One international motor racing event has already been run and won at Teretonga Park in Invercargill this year but the Southland Sports Car Club are already looking to the next event featuring drivers from several different countries.

The Ascot Park Hotel Classic Speedfest will be held over the weekend of February 21-22.

One of the features will be the return of Formula Junior race cars as they start their Formula Junior Platinum Jubilee World Tour at three meetings around the South Island in February, including the SpeedFest at Teretonga Park.

The international series of events celebrates the 70th anniversary of Formula Junior racing. Twelve international Formula Junior cars from the UK, Italy, US and Australia are expected, along with some Kiwis, and some illustrious names are among the entries.

Other classes scheduled for the event are a diverse range such as vintage racing cars, classic saloons, sports and GT cars, racing cars and club saloons.

The Ascot Park Hotel Classic Speedfest is always one of the most popular events on the calendar at Teretonga Park each year.

Pre-sale tickets are available from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill and Harrisons Supplies, Mersey St, Gore.

Pre-sale tickets are $40 for a weekend pass, gate sales are $50. Day passes at the gate for either Saturday or Sunday are $30 per day. Children 14 & under accompanied by an adult are free.

By Lindsay Beer