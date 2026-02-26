Classic SpeedFest provides close racing

Nixon Cripps, of Edendale, at the front in his Formula Ford in the Formula Libre Class. It was his first time racing the Formula Ford. He previously raced karts. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

Close finishes were prevalent throughout two days of motor racing action at the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest at Teretonga Park over the weekend.

Saturday’s races were held in dry conditions. There was some rain on Sunday morning before track conditions dried again.

The iconic TKR All Black V8 Supercar, the Commodore that Jason Richards and Angus Fogg first raced at Bathurst in 2000, was doing laps during the lunch break on both days.

Leon Hallett, of Mosgiel, won two of the four HVRA races in his Falcon.

In the first on Saturday, he headed off Paul Burnet, of Auckland, in a Ford Mustang and Brent Findlay, of Timaru, in a Datsun 1200.

Saturday’s second race was a handicap event. Marvin Turton, of Porirua, in a Leyland Mini, greeted the flag from Findlay, with Jamie Greene, of Dunedin, in another Datsun 1200 third.

Hallett won Sunday morning’s race by 0.059sec from Trev Lines, of Amberley in a Leyland Mini, with Stacy Lines, of Invercargill, third in his Austin Mini. Burnet won the last from Ken Williams, of Auckland, in a Mercedes Benz and Hallett.

The large contingent of international drivers in the formula junior races took all the spoils in some close races.

Robin Longdon, of the United Kingdom, in a Lola, won two of the four contests with a second and a third in the other two, while Geoff Underwood, of the UK, took the other two wins in a Brabham BT2 and added a third place.

Others to the fore were Robert Hoemke, of the United States, in another Lola, with two seconds and a third, while Adrian Russell, of the UK, in a Lotus 22, scored a third and a second.

On Saturday, Graeme Fraser, of Tauranga, in a BMW M3, won the first classic saloon race from Mike Baker, of Picton, in a Porsche 964, with Marcus Stewart, of Christchurch, third in a similar Porsche.

Baker won the second from Stewart and Harry Wilson, of Invercargill, in a Falcon.

On Sunday, Baker won the first from Fraser and Wilson, before Stewart won the finale from Baker and Fraser.

Ben Stiles, of Mount Somers, in his Formula Renault, made a clean sweep of the Formula Libre races.

Karting star, 12-year-old Nixon Cripps, of Edendale, in his first motor race event, was second in all four races with 1974-1975 NZ Formula Ford champion, Grant Walker, now resident in Australia, driving the Titan that he won that title in, was third in three races.

John Mackley, of Wallacetown, in his 1960 Ford Anglia, nudges ahead of Ian Brown, of Tokoroa, in a 1985 BMW 635i during a Historic and Vintage Racing Association race.

He failed to finish one of Saturday’s races, local driver Rachael Beck taking third on that occasion.

The vintage racing car events featured close finishes.

Royce Bayer, of Rangiora (Beowulf) and Paul Coory, of Mosgiel (CAE Sprintcar) shared Saturday’s wins before Coory and Tracey Barrett, of Christchurch (Lotus 23C) took a win apiece on Sunday.

Barrett also took two second places while Coory had a second and third.

Roger Greaney, of Napier (Lotus 20/22) took a second and third while Bill Cowie, of Blenheim (Spangeralli) and Mick Toll of Mapua, (Bealtie LT16) took a third place each.

Mini 7 South and the Mazda MX5 Heritage Cup ran together.

In the Mini cup, Justin Neill, of Christchurch, won three races and Adam Box, of Rolleston, won the other.

Box also scored two second places while Paul Hughes gained a second and third. Christchurch drivers Lachie Penrose, Paul Bennison and Chris Armitage took a third place apiece.

In the MX5 class, Matthew Smith, of Christchurch, won the first two races before Dom Fransen, of Lower Hutt, and Jamie Hannah, of Wakefield, won the next two.

Smith also scored a third and a second, while Hannah added two second placings.

Fransen had two thirds and Everard Petrie, of Rolleston, had a third and a second.

Steve Ross, of Dunedin, won three of the four Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloon races in his Ligier JSP3, with Arron Black, of Dunedin, winning the other in the wet.

Mike Baker took two seconds and a third and Marcus Stewart two thirds.

Honda Civic drivers Warren Walker, of Dunedin, and Lynden Prebble, of Dipton, were second and third in one race, while Jason Crosbie, of Invercargill, scored a second place in his Mustang in the Flying Farewell.

The next race meeting at Teretonga Park is the annual Southern Thunder event, featuring NZ Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle Cars, plus plenty more, over the weekend of March 14-15.

