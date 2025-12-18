Volunteer back from Bathurst a winner

Chanel Muir with her award from Bathurst. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland Sports Car Club volunteer Chanel Muir, has returned from Australia with some silverware after the Bathurst Supercar race recently.

Both Ms Muir and fellow volunteer Renee Brown volunteered at Bathurst for the third time and while the duo has become increasingly familiar with the environment, there was a surprise for Ms Muir at the end of the event.

She received the "Gold Award for a Race Official for Bathurst", an Australian Motorsport and Coates Volunteer Award.

"They said it was because of my cheery disposition every morning and because I did everything that was asked of me, even if it was not in my wheelhouse. The incident that stood out for those choosing the award winner was an incident where a lady took a tumble in the camping ground and injured herself, I handled the situation and cared for her. I am an ambulance officer so I tend to run towards these types of situations," she said.

"The award was made at a Supercars meal for all the volunteers on the final evening of the race weekend and the drivers and one of the teams served our meals and thanked us. I had not a clue about the award until I was called out. It was very unexpected but I appreciated being recognised because everyone puts in the hard yards."

Only two other kiwis had won it before and every other year it had been taken home by an Australian, Ms Muir said.

‘‘A lot of the other volunteers took the time to come and offer their congratulations and talk about New Zealand motorsport and ask when Renee and I would be coming to other events."

She said in previous years she had seen very little of the race but this year in the wet and with the way her role worked with one hour on, one hour off, she saw the opening laps from the edge of the pit lane. "It was one of best races ever!"

"This year they were really stretched for volunteers at the race so they mixed experience with inexperience. It shows that no matter how big or prestigious an event is, it is hard to find volunteers and we had to cover extra garages. I was in the Supaglass garage and Renee was in the Bendix garage (the two Matt Stone Racing entries). The garages were welcoming and on our third visit as we learn and understand more, we are able to insert ourselves more."

Looking ahead to next year, Ms Muir hoped to get to Bathurst and the Gold Coast race immediately after it if her work allowed it, as well as the New Zealand round of Supercars at Ruapuna in Christchurch.

After many years of volunteering at Teretonga Park in Invercargill that experience has opened up some great opportunities for Ms Muir.

Anyone keen to volunteer at Teretonga Park could phone the office on 03 213-0522 during office hours or email info@teretonga.org.nz.

By Lindsay Beer