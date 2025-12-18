Teretonga Park motorcycle racing

PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Michael Lee, on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX 600, powers out of the loop, just ahead of Mark Hodgkinson, on a Kawasaki ZX6 600, during a F1/F2 race at the SMCC Southland Cup RD 6 meeting at Teretonga Park last Sunday.

PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Cormac Buchanan takes a good line into the Bonoisch Bend on his Yamaha YZF R 6 during a F1/ F2 Race. Buchanan is home from racing in Spain to have a holiday break with family – he returns to Spain next month.