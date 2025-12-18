Teretonga Park motorcycle racing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Michael Lee, on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX 600, powers out of the loop, just ahead of Mark Hodgkinson, on a Kawasaki ZX6 600, during a F1/F2 race at the SMCC Southland Cup RD 6 meeting at Teretonga Park last Sunday.
Cormac Buchanan takes a good line into the Bonoisch Bend on his Yamaha YZF R 6 during a F1/ F2 Race. Buchanan is home from racing in Spain to have a holiday break with family – he returns to Spain next month.