Colombian community celebrates with colour

Invercargill City councillor Trish Boyle (centre) took a break on Friday to celebrate Colombian Independence Day with Sofia Nava Mora, 13 (left), and Sonia Mora. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Food, friends, song, dance and traditional costumes were the magic ingredients of celebrating Colombian Independence Day last Friday.

An event spokesperson said Colombian citizens had been arriving in Invercargill since the late 2010s and there were now about 200 who had opted for the Southland lifestyle. Colombians were finding work across multiple sectors from professional, labouring, hospitality and healthcare.

Rental properties were also much cheaper than Queenstown or Auckland.

"They definitely see Invercargill as an attractive place to live because of how peaceful it is compared with Colombia," the spokesperson said.

"Colombia was still at war, so some areas are almost impossible to go and visit. Invercargill is the total opposite — it’s very peaceful, very quiet. . . Southland hospitality is actually the best and they have embraced the refugee community in such a beautiful and caring way."

The community celebrated the first members to receive New Zealand citizenship this year.