Children get crafty

Brad Whyte and his children Liam and Charlotte make bird-feeders at the Mitre 10 Mega children's activity programme in Invercargill last Thursday. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Filling the gap left by Kidzone, Mitre 10 Mega has been running small holiday programme events for the region’s children.

Mitre 10 marketing co-ordinator Shanaye Jenkins said the team had been wondering what they could do towards filling the gap left by the cancelled Kidzone event in Invercargill.

"We run Easy-as Kids workshops every month anyway. So this is kind of just a bonus for the kids during the holidays."

For the first week of the school holidays, children made a nail and thread project. While in the second week, they learned how to make a bird-feeder using pine cones slathered in peanut butter and rolled in birdseed.

Liam Whyte, 7, said he had a great school holiday, but was pleased to be able to spend some time doing fun activities with his father Brad and sister, Charlotte, 5.

But best of all, after the bird-feeder was finished, he was looking forward to the trip to the lolly shop followed by the Sharks game at ILT Stadium Southland in the evening.

While he had missed his school friends, he was not super-excited about heading back to school for the start of Term 3.