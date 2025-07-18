Hub project seeks funds

Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust chairwoman Janette Malcolm and Placemakers trade support manager Tash Clay and hub manager Michael Archer at The Grace St Project launch in Invercargill on Tuesday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

A call for public funding hopes to help South Invercargill get its much needed community hub built.

A public fundraising campaign, operating under the tagline "Let’s Build This" was launched at the former Grace St Chapel on Tuesday.

Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust chairwoman Janette Malcolm said financial support from the public would enable the Grace St Project to get the remaining funds needed to build its community centre.

"Every dollar brings us closer to opening the doors and creating lifechanging opportunities for all," Ms Malcolm said.

"This isn’t just another building, it’s infrastructure for hope and a tangible, community-owned platform to lift generations."

The Grace Street Project was named the official charitable recipient of the 2026 PlaceMakers Scooter Challenge.

A much-loved event, the challenge has participants travel by 50cc scooters along a set course for charity. Riders will journey from Invercargill to Te Anau.

The popular fundraising event was expected to provide a major boost for the campaign.

PlaceMakers Southland trade support manager Tash Clay said Place-Makers Southland was proud to be partnering with The Grace St Project as their chosen charity.

"We’re thrilled to be working alongside Janette and the entire Grace Street Project team, whose dedication to community wellbeing aligns perfectly with our values," Ms Clay said.

"Together, we hope to raise awareness and funds that will have a lasting impact on our community."

A number of funding sources including ILT, Aotearoa Gaming, Invercargill City Council and Community Trust South have made contributions towards the $4.2 million project. — APL