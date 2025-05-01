Stage set for Open showdown

Rosalia Lo,and Ethan Lay will be competing in the Southland Open badminton competition next weekend. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

When the Southland Badminton Association hosts the Southland Open next weekend, it will have more than a competition to organise — it also has a venue to showcase.

Southland Badminton Association general manager Peter Nielsen-Vold said having a "magnificent" venue with 10 badminton courts was a bonus and drew the admiration of other regions.

"Recently I was at a Badminton New Zealand hui (meeting) up in Hawke’s Bay, talking to other general managers around the country, and there is not that many other associations with a venue this size," he said.

"Often in some wealthier areas of New Zealand, they have venues with six or eight courts.

"So we’re very lucky to have a 10-court venue here."

The Southland Open takes place at Badminton Southland in Invercargill on May 9 to May 10.

Competitors from age 18 from around the country will take part in the two-day tournament.

Rosalia Lo, 17, training at the Badminton Southland courts.

Nielsen-Vold said the open was at the top of the badminton competitions around New Zealand.

"Every provincial area, every association runs an open annually and Southland Open is held about this time every year.

"It’s for the best players, the top players, usually adults but up to around age 40 and then they start to move towards masters and vets, like most sports."

About 60 people are expected to play singles, doubles and mixed doubles badminton matches at the event.

Nielsen-Vold believed the Southland team would be well-represented at the tournament, with 2024 Southland Open Men’s Singles winner, Nic Raines, competing.

"He first won in 1996 and he’s still winning after 28 years.

"It is quite special that he’ll be here.

Jo Anderson keeps an eye on the opposition as Pete McMillan, takes a shot during their doubles match at the Badminton Southland court.

Southland Open

"He is older now and he’ll be up against a lot of young players but he’s still going."

Badminton Southland, Invercargill

May 9-10

Friday, 7pm-10pm

Saturday, 10am-7pm

Prizegiving held on May 10