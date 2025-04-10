Two massive days of harness racing on the Southland horizon

Harness racing at Central Southland Raceway in Winton. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Two massive days of harness racing are on the horizon towards the end of this month with feature days scheduled for Winton and Invercargill.

The Winton Harness Racing Club will hold its annual Cup Day on Thursday, April 17, with the cup raced over 2400 metres for a stake of $25,000. Other features include the Group 2 Entain 2yo Fillies Mobile Pace, plus the final of the VetSouth Equine/Southern Standardbred Breeders Assn Southern Belle Speed Series.

Also on the programme are heats of the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks and the Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes plus the annual Murray Gray Memorial 2yo Mobile Pace.

Racing is expected to start at 1pm on the day.

Ten days later, on Sunday, April 27, many of the south’s most prestigious series wrap up at Diamonds Day at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill.

One of the biggest days of harness racing in the south, Diamonds Day features the Group 1 Diamond Creek Farm 2yo Classic, the Group 2 Macca Lodge/ Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks Final and the Group 2 Alabar Southern Supremacy Final, the Group 3 Entain 2yo Mobile Trot and the Regent Car Court Southern Cups Final.

The day will also see the popular promotion by Coats & Schuck and the Invercargill Harness Racing Club which will see one woman walk away with a $5000 diamond ring. Each time a woman places a $5 bet on course they will receive a coupon to fill in to place in one of the buckets around the course. One of those coupons will be drawn out in the grand prize draw in the birdcage during the afternoon and the person who filled in that coupon will take home the ring.

Entry to the course at both events will be free.

By Lindsay Beer