Market, fire and light show returns

After a successful event last year, Bluff will again host a Night Market combined with a Fire & Light Show at the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival site on June 21 as part of Matariki.

Organised by the monthly Thieves Alley Market team, along with Bluff Promotions, last year’s event drew a good crowd who enjoyed the night market plus fire and light demonstrations.

This year, organisers are promising much more, as the cancellation of the Matariki celebrations in Invercargill has brought some of the vendors to Bluff.

Music is one big addition to this year’s event, featuring ukulele band Don’t Fret as well as Nolan Henigan and friends entertaining.

Organiser Frazer Murdoch was also hoping for one more element of the entertainment programme to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, there will be a good muster of marketeers with stalls featuring a range of wares while several food trucks will add to the atmosphere. With the country celebrating Matariki, a fire and light show featuring fire poi and decorated fire drums will complement the activities.

The event will take place from 5pm-9pm and admission will be free.

Prospective stallholders could contact Frazer Murdoch on 0278 506-261 or at tbag7708@xtra.co.nz

By Lindsay Beer