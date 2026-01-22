Shearers begin chase for points

A big weekend of shearing kicked off the season in Southland, with Lumsden setting the pace as competitors began their push towards World Championship selection.

With only four New Zealand team spots available, last Friday’s Northern Southland Community Shears in Lumsden was a key points round for shearers and woolhandlers.

The day began at 7.30am in Selbie’s woolshed, Lowther, just past Lumsden, with the rousies.

Competition treasurer Jenny Campbell said they had an impressive amount of woolhandling entries, hitting 31 in the open category.

Pagan Rimene was first in that category, followed by Joel Henare and Foonie Waihape.

In the senior category, Ashley Clarke was first, Chenell Waihape second, and Tre Scia third.

Judge Amber Casserly said a rousie’s throw had to have a consistent width on the table.

Points were taken for any wool hanging off the side or left on the table, and were given for the dirty bits being removed cleanly and efficiently.

"It’s about quality and timing," she said. "But quality will always win."

The final national team will be decided after the Golden Shears in Masterton in March.

Ms Casserly said New Zealand holds the world title for woolhandling and Henare has been world champion four times.

Competition chairman Jamie "Doc" Findlay said all the top shearers were in Selbie’s woolshed for the start of the season.

He said there was always a great atmosphere in the woolshed, and that translated to the competition stage.

At the end of the night, three-time national champion shearer Nathan Stratford took first in the open category followed very closely in time and faults by Eketāhuna’s Hemi Braddick.

Mataura’s Brett Roberts was third.

Also from Mataura, Cody Waihape won the senior category, followed by Richard Lancaster, from England, and Gore’s Emma Martin.

At the shears, there was a moment’s silence for past treasurer Patsy Shirley, who died in August at 78.

Mrs Campbell said Mrs Shirley had been an outstanding administrator, and that without competitors’ relatives volunteering, the small committee could not run on its own.

"It’s absolutely dependent on people being here on the day doing what they need to do, cleaning up and going home," she said. "It’s all volunteers."