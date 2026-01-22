Waverley women take win

Waverley Bowling Club women’s fours members (from left) Julie O'Connell, Wendy Sutherland, Cheryl Calder and Sue Dillon have won the Southland women’s open fours title. PHOTO: BOWLS SOUTHLAND

Keep calm and carry on bowling won the day for the Waverley Bowling Club’s open women’s fours team.

Five ends into the Rothbury Southland fours final, the team was down 12-2 to Hokonui at the Edendale green on Sunday.

Waverley skip Sue Dillon said the team started slowly and struggled to come to terms with the green.

"We just stayed calm and composed and said, ‘no, no, we just need to focus a bit harder and try a bit harder’ and all of a sudden, we all just nailed it at the same time."

Slowly but surely during the next eight ends or so they started to reduce the deficit.

"We just chipped away, and we just kept winning one or two and I think we got one three or a couple of threes, and all of a sudden, it just adds up.”

By the 10th end the team trailed Hokonui 11-13. The turning point in the game was about the 13th end, when the team took the lead 17-15.

Hokonui had four shots nearest the jack and Dillon drove the ball to knock the jack closer to Waverley’s bowls. While Waverley won the end with one or two bowls nearest the jack, it stopped Hokonui from winning the end by four.

Waverley went on to take the game 20-17.

"You know, the whole team played so well and they were just putting bowls in the right spots.

"It was a really exciting game, but it was played in fantastic spirit.”

Other team members were Julie O'Connell, Wendy Sutherland and Cheryl Calder.

It was likely the last time O'Connell would play for the club as she was moving to Christchurch.

"It was quite special to take that one with her.”

The club’s women’s development team also took the title in their final against a Riverton Te Anau combined team.

"They were very emotional. They were over the moon.”