LuissteambuNZ owners Luisito (left) and Mayrichel Jueves. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

A handful of Southland Filipinos are not waiting for Philippines Independence Day to celebrate their culture.

They have led their whānau to practise daily values of hospitality, food and family in the home to stay connected to their culture.

Married couple and SteambuNZ owners Luisito and Mayrichel Jueves said being hospitable was an important tradition they were determined to keep.

"We never forget our culture . . . especially traditions [like] hospitality," Mr and Mrs Jueves said.

"Serving people . . . that’s number one [for] Filipinos."

Bay Audiology Invercargill provisional audiologist Soleil Grace Dela Pena.

Making food that reminded her of her homeland was how provisional audiologist Soleil Grace De la Pena stuck to her Filipino roots.

Ms De La Pena said cooking favourite traditional dishes adobo (stewed meat cooked in vinegar) and pork sinigang (pork sour soup), kept her connected to the Philippines.

Serving food was a practice she wanted to pass on to her children.

"When you go to a Filipino house, expect that there will always be food for you," she said.

"That is a very nice way to pass my culture on to my kids . . . it is priceless."

EH Ball ITM administrator Sheryl Zoreno drops by the workshop at her workplace.

Raising her children to respect others was a cultural value that administrator Sheryl Zoreno did not want her Philippines-born children to forget.

Mrs Zoreno said looking after their family and honouring the older generation was a special part of their culture.

"Although my kids came here [to New Zealand] when they were little, they have adopted the Kiwi way ... I still want them to show respect to the older generation," she said.

"When we meet older [people] we show them respect. Hopefully they [children] will carry this on for the rest of their lives."

Philippines Independence Day is observed on June 12.

Southlanders are invited to mark the occasion at the Philippines Independence Day celebrations held at Hansen Hall, Invercargill, this Saturday from 6pm-10pm.