Rotary has can-do attitude

South Island Rotary district governor Dave McKissock is ready to collect cans of food for project Rotary Cans For A Cause next week. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

New Zealand and Pacific Island Rotary Clubs are banding together to fight food poverty in Aotearoa and the South Pacific Islands.

Five Invercargill clubs are among Rotary Clubs throughout Aotearoa that have united for Rotary Cans for A Cause, an initiative to collect 1 million cans of food to support foodbanks in their communities.

Sixty two South Island Rotary Clubs would be involved in the campaign spearheaded by Rotary district governor Dave McKissock.

Mr McKissock said it was sad to see people in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands struggling to put food on the table.

"I don’t think it’s right, we need . . . to support those in need," he said.

Five Rotary Clubs in Invercargill are involved in the campaign and have partnered with local foodbanks, marae, charities and schools to distribute the food items.

Mr McKissock said he was really excited to work with the other clubs on such an important campaign and that collecting cans would make a huge impact on the communities.

"The five district governors, [including] myself, had a hui [meeting], and we discussed how we could make an impact in New Zealand and Pacific Islands to help our families and our communities," he said.

"We came up with this Cans for A Cause idea and thought, that’s really good because it resonates with every person in society ... how tough things are out there for families and how food needs to be put on the table."

Mr McKissock hoped the community would get behind the campaign and was encouraged that people in the community would be looked after.

Rotary Cans For A Cause project runs from June 9-16. Cans of food or non-perishable food can be dropped off to supporting organisations.

Invercargill Salvation Army Foodbank, Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust and Kiwi Harvest will benefit from the campaign.

Mr McKissock was thankful to all local organisations supporting the campaign.