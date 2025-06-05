Pair tasked with growing best green for charity

Invercargill Bowling Club greenkeepers Graeme Thomson (left) and George Amos test the condition of the green for a charity tournament that will be held in October. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Growing the right green stuff is how Bowls Southland is preparing to host the annual Charity Pairs Bowls Tournament.

Invercargill Bowling Club bowls greenkeeper Graeme Thomson and his assistant George Amos have been tasked with "growing the best-looking bowling green" for Bowls Southland’s Charity Pairs Bowls tournament, in late October.

"People don’t realise that there’s a skill to this and it takes months for the grass to be ready," main greenkeeper Mr Thomson said.

The tournament, now in its 48th year, will attract 64 players from throughout New Zealand to participate in the event that also raises funds for a local charity.

The greenkeepers’ maintenance of the Invercargill club’s bowling green would impact how bowls players would experience the invitational match held across different bowling greens throughout Invercargill.

Mr Thomson said growing the right grass and fertilising and irrigating the green was important and took a lot of time to get right.

He and Mr Amos would normally spend their days playing bowls on the green but for the next five months their priority was to make sure their green was "bowls ready".

Bowls Southland executive Karyn Flett said raising funds for local charitable organisations made a significant difference to the community.

"It’s made a massive impact on groups ranging from Women’s Refuge, Salvation Army, Hospice, St John’s, Cancer Society to knitting groups," Ms Flett said.

Local charitable organisations are encouraged to put in an application for funding via the Bowls Southland Facebook page.

Bowls Southland has raised $400,000 over 48 years for Invercargill charitable causes.

The organising committee hoped to better the $18,000 funds raised last year.

The Bowls Southland Charity Pairs Bowls Tournament will be held from October 31 to November 2.