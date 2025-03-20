Straight to the Shark Tank

Photo: supplied

The Southland Sharks have started the season on the right foot.

Under the eyes of new coach Jonathan Yim, the team beat the Otago Nuggets 98-70 in round one of the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League.

Pictured is the team with the ILT Challenge Shield which they won in the game at the Edgar Centre, Dunedin, last Friday night.

Next week, the Sharks will have their first home game at ILT Southland Stadium in Invercargill — or the Shark Tank — against the Manawatu Jets.