Sporting talents to be fostered

Jacob Anderson from Central Southland College is among the 12 athletes to be part of the ILT Academy Southland 2025 intake. Photos: supplied

Twelve of Southland’s promising young sportspeople were selected this week for a traditional programme which aims to help them achieve even more.

ILT Academy Southland is celebrating its 20th birthday this year and has welcomed a new intake of sportspeople.

William Jack from James Hargest College isamong the 12 athletes to be part of the ILT Academy Southland 2025 intake.

The programme provides development across a two-year period in mental skills, athlete life, strength, conditioning and nutrition, among other support for talented athletes who have the potential to compete at a high level in their chosen sport.

Programme co-ordinator Carly Anderson said this year’s intake featured a diverse range of sports, with 11 codes across the 12 athletes, and five high schools from across Southland.

Joanna Ellenden from Southland Girls’ High School is among the 12 athletes to be part of the ILT Academy Southland 2025 intake.

They are Jacob Anderson (Central Southland College) trampoline gymnastics; Katy Brown (Southland Girls’ High School) tennis; Emmerson Dickson (Southland Girls’ High School) artistic swimming; Joanna Ellenden (Southland Girls’ High School) netball; Lilah Jack (James Hargest College) rowing; William Jack (James Hargest College) basketball; Dani Kramers (Southland Girls’ High School) sport aerobics; Millie McFadzien (St Peter’s College) athletics; Tarryn McLatchie (Southland Girls’ High School) rugby league; Hector O’Rourke (James Hargest College) athletics; Alex Smith (Menzies College) clay target shooting and Fiona Van der Poel (Central Southland College) rugby.

"It’s an exciting group for 2025, but I’d also encourage those who missed out to apply again next year because not all of our athletes do get in the first time."

Emmerson Dickson from Southland Girls’ High School is among the 12 athletes to be part of the ILT Academy Southland 2025 intake.

Manager Jason McKenzie said the anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the role the academy has played in helping young Southlanders reach their potential across two decades.

"We always say, this isn’t just about getting young people on to podiums. It’s about helping to grow good people who are ready to achieve in all walks of life." — APL