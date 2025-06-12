Waikiwi seniors have view from the top

Photo: Dave Loudon

The Waikiwi Rugby Club celebrated its 125th season last year and the club has a senior team in fine style, with their clubrooms full with past and present players, sponsors and supporters.

The senior team made it through to the division two final last year and were beaten 32-27 in front of a huge crowd at Riverton.

This year the club is again represented by a Senior team, a President’s grade team and nine Small Blacks and Junior teams.

The coaching trio for the senior team consists of former Waikiwi players Kiel McPhee, Matt Telfer and Doug McWilliam. First five Shawn Henderson is the captain of the 30-man squad.

Waikiwi started the season strongly in an enlarged 17-team division that consisted of two pools. Waikiwi beat DLS 34-14 in the last game of the first phase on Thursday night before duck-shooting. Player of the day was Trent Hamilton with support from Juan Kyle in a physical encounter at Limehills.

Waikiwi was one of the nine clubs to hold their place in the division two C.J. Soper Trophy competition for the second half of the season. Waikiwi has won all four of their games since then and earned three bonus points to sit on top of the points table with four games remaining.

The 24-12 victory in Riverton on a wet and windy afternoon was hard fought. Waikiwi led 19-5 at halftime and defended superbly into the wind in the second half. Trent Hamilton scored the four tries but it was second five Josh Campbell who was recognised as player of the day ahead of Trent and prop Jono Van’t Wout.

A big crowd turned out at Donovan Park for Waikiwi’s "Club Day" on May 17. The nine junior teams played in the morning, followed by the under-18 Southern Harlequins game against SBHS 3rd XV. Both of these teenage teams have been training at Waikiwi this year.

The Waikiwi Veterans were beaten by Waikaka Senior Bs in the curtain raiser match, while Waikiwi beat Midlands 18-15 in the main event.

Lock Jordan Peipi was man of the match in a bruising game against Midlands in front of a big crowd. Fullback Tim Docherty impressed in the rough weather conditions and scored one of the two tries. Cody Oughton was another player to make an impact.

The following week Waikiwi beat Woodlands B 45-10. Man of the match was hooker Pete Connell who scored one of the seven tries at Woodlands.

Centre Sam Hartmann and prop Dereck Anderson were the other key contributors.

After having the weekend off club rugby for King’s Birthday, the Waikiwi team beat Otautau Ohai Nightcaps 36-5 last Saturday.

On a cold afternoon the game was a scrappy affair; a few moments of individual brilliance had the locals in front 24-5 at halftime. Lock Josh Mackie was Waikiwi’s best, while Ben Maw scored two of the six tries.

Waikiwi have a bye this weekend and then four more round-robin games before the finals.

Waikiwi’s Social team is in the Presidents’ Grade with 10 other clubs. The veterans’ next game is against Albion in Gore this Saturday at 1.30pm.

On July 12, the Waikiwi players will put on a show at the clubrooms for their supporters and sponsors.

By John Langford