PSS pain management tool

Peacehaven is starting a new pain management trial with 46 dementia patients.

Enliven Southland dementia care manager Julie Worner said the app would allow staff to carry out accurate pain assessments of residents on the spot.

New AI analysis is able to improve pain management in patients who have dementia or cognitive impairment which means they cannot reliably verbalise their pain.

It is expected the new system will improve resident’s health, wellbeing and overall quality of life.

The trial will run for 12 months and is being funded by the James Stewart Memorial Fund.