Marist claims tight win over Woodlands

Marist provided the highlight in round 10 of Southland senior club rugby last Saturday when they beat Woodlands 29-26 at Miller St.

Marist No 8 Ben Fotheringham signalled he was about to play another high-quality game when he scored after five minutes. When prop Joe Turaganivalu scored after 16 minutes, Marist coach Derek Manson said it felt like his side was winning the arm-wrestle but a couple of long-range tries from Woodlands had the scores at 12-12 at halftime.

Marist hooker James Moodie scored a converted try to make it 19-19 after 60 minutes. Woodlands went ahead 26-19 before Scott Eade kicked a critical penalty goal for Marist.

Man of the match Hunter Burgess scored the game-winning try in the 80th minute. Burgess’s locking partner Max Bryant also played his best game of the year.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat the Invercargill Blues 33-26 on their Sponsors’ Day at the Gore Showgrounds.

Blues scored the first converted try but the locals settled into their work and led 21-7 at halftime.

The Barbarians spoke at halftime about not letting Blues back into the game but after leading 33-7 after 65 minutes, Blues found some holes and scored some nice tries to earn two bonus points.

Angus Simmers was man of the match, while fellow midfielder Vitali Roqica put in some big defensive tackles. Prop Troy McIvor played well and Morgy Mitchell slotted into No8 and did a fine job. First five Riley Stewart deserved a mention for his effort, as did prop Tom Scanlan playing his 50th game and Harry McKenzie for making his debut.

Blues were without their captain Billy Andrews and they have a tough game against Pirates Old Boys this Saturday.

With three rounds remaining, the Baabaas are third equal on the points table alongside Marist and Star.

The three 2024 Stag members reuniting with the Barbarians this Saturday at Woodlands are Woody Kirkwood (lock), Leroy Fergus (openside) and Connor Collins (halfback).

Pirates Old Boys were celebrating their 25th anniversary last weekend and the premier grade team beat Star 42-nil in the main event at Surrey Park.

POB scored tries out wide to wing Sam Wheely and blindside Ben Keenan, both were converted by Kaea Nikora Balloch during the first 17 minutes.

Right wing Isaac Rounds scored the next try after 26 minutes and POB held that 19-point lead through to halftime.

Nikora Balloch kicked a penalty goal after the break but it took until the 68th minute for POB to score their fourth try to hooker Alex Fraito from an excellent lineout drive. Shaun Kempton intercepted a pass to score and followed that with his second try out wide. Halfback Kane O’Connor scored the seventh try on fulltime.

Star will try to get some confidence back on their home ground against Marist this Saturday.

In the division one competition Pioneer did well on their "Club Day" to draw 20-20 with the competition leaders Wyndham.

In the second half, Pioneer first five Jhardyn Stewart scored his second try before Jordan Anderson kicked the conversion and added a penalty goal to push Pioneer ahead 20-17.

In the closing stages, Wyndham landed their own penalty goal to ensure the competition points were split evenly.

Pioneer blindside Troy Wyatt was confrontational at the ruck, while hooker Kerry Power, No 8 Damon Hurley and lock Reece Soper led a hard-working Pioneer defensive unit. Prop Braiden Patterson played his 100th game for Pioneer.

Wyndham’s best were halfback Nathan Bee, prop Oliver Woodrow and blindside Logan Dobbie.

The Vikings and Edendale match on Waikaka’s "Club Day" also ended in a draw, 15-15.

Edendale was ahead 10-nil at halftime and increased the lead. The Magpies held the margin until the 75th minute when Vikings halfback Conor Niblock snuck around the ruck and scored a converted try. The Vikings then drew level when Jarrod Lindsay scored.

Openside Matt Sinclair was the Vikings’ best with support from Nathan Bokser and Hayden Stephen.

Edendale lock Alex Burgess put in a big effort, as did first five Jahvis Wallace and halfback Connor Millane.

Tokanui beat Bluff 28-24 in Tokanui, while Albion earned a 57-20 win in Te Anau. Albion lock Jack Cochrane was man of the match, while Richie Robinson and Sheamus McGuigan were also key contributors.

The highlight of the division two competition was Midlands beating the defending champions Riverton 60-5.

The Albion women’s team crossed the railway-tracks to take on Pioneer and delivered a dominant 46-7 win.

