Capacity crowd tipped

Capacity crowds are expected at the Southland Stags v Otago match on August 2.

Rugby Southland head of commercial and business development Jack King said about 3000 tickets had already been allocated and 30% of the capped crowd limit was already gone.

"We’ve set a target of 10,000 fans because we want Stag Day to be a genuine celebration of Southland rugby."

"With sold-out hospo and tickets tracking well, and the buzz around this game, it’s almost certain to sell out.

Mr King urged fans to buy tickets early to avoid missing out.

"The sooner we hit that target, the more confident we can be investing in making this an unforgettable experience."

Outgoing Stags coach Matt Saunders said the fans made the day special.

"You can feel that Southland pride when Rugby Park is packed. It lifts the boys and reminds us all why we do this.

"We’re hoping the community turns out in force, because their support is our edge."