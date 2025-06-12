School lunch start-up gains a following

Healthy Munch owner Koshila Elengkovan dishes up school lunches from her home kitchen for Invercargill school students and early childhood centre children. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

A Southland woman’s school lunch start-up is tantalising students’ tastebuds in the Deep South.

When Koshila Elengkovan, 40, launched her school lunch business Healthy Munch in 2023, she was unsure how Invercargill school students would take to her kai.

Two years on, and the one-woman operation has turned many local school students and early childhood centre children into fans of her food.

Ms Elengkovan, a former Malaysian national, said working as a kitchenhand at her daughter’s daycare centre and at after-school care providers motivated her to start her school lunch business.

"I introduced all kinds of Asian foods to the kids, like fried rice and noodles ... and they were really happy to try new stuff," she said.

"It was like a massive welcome for the Asian culture ... so that’s where it inspired me."

The Healthy Munch owner makes and delivers more than 100 school lunches to Invercargill schools and early childhood centres every week.

Healthy Munch was born from her desire to see tamariki eating "delicious and nutritious lunches" that "fuelled their growth and wellbeing".

Feedback from parents that their children were enjoying her school lunches led to one Invercargill school principal contacting local schools about Healthy Munch.

Ms Elengkovan was grateful to former St John’s School (Invercargill) principal Nathan Hughes for backing her venture.

"Once he tried the food and he got the feedback from the kids ... he sent the letter to all the schools in Invercargill.

"Then I got a call from the Otatara principal and everything just went from there."

Running the business from her home kitchen while raising her family has kept her busy but seeing "happy kids’ faces" enjoying her food has made the challenging work worthwhile.

She still could not believe her passion for food and cooking was making a difference to Invercargill school communities, Ms Elengkovan said.

"I feel like I will always have a connection with the students through my food."

Ms Elengkovan, who has been a primary school teacher, came to Invercargill in 2015.