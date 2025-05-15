Milestones marked with win

Wet weather and slippery conditions were the features of Southland’s premier grade club rugby on Saturday.

Pirates-Old Boys remain on top after beating the Eastern Northern Barbarians 30-19 at Surrey Park.

Roving winger Isaac Rounds scored two of the winning team’s five tries in the first half. Captain Greg Dyer was playing his 100th game for the club and kicked all five conversions to help build a 35-7 lead at halftime. Lock Craig Smith played his 250th game, while Jaye Thompson and Ben Keenan earned 150th caps.

The Barbarians were low on troops but tried hard and scored their third try in the final minute. Tevita Makutu played his 50th game for the Baabaas.

Marist earned their second win of the season against Blues at Balmoral Dr. Marist coach Derek Manson was pleased with the 24-7 victory.

"We were disappointed with our loss to Star, so we had a difficult week when exposing some truths, but the boys have responded well."

Manson said there was a bit of feeling in the game and No 8 Ben Fotheringham earned a yellow card and then a red card. Blues loose forward Billy Andrew also earned a yellow card.

Liam McIntosh is a top-class scrummager and has taken leadership of the Marist scrum. Young Fabian Shore is adapting quickly to the propping role and big Joseva Turaganivalu also held up his corner.

Manson said Marist’s best player on the day was hooker James Moodie.

Experienced fullback Curtis Tarrant and first five Scott Eade showed their rugby IQ and openside flanker Jackson Bevin produced his usual high-quality performance.

Woodlands beat Star 22-19 at Waverley Park in Invercargill.

Marist is set to have a difficult assignment at home on Saturday against POB. Rugby is not on Marist’s mind this week as they grieve for their assistant coach Regan Wilson, who died on Sunday.

The Barbarians will be looking to get back on track against Star in Gore at 3pm, while Woodlands host Blues at 2.30pm.

In division one, Riversdale-Waikaka Vikings earned a hard-fought 33-32 win against Pioneer in Riversdale.

Pioneer got off to a good start to lead 17-7 at halftime. The Vikings took the lead with two minutes remaining and held on for the win.

Blake Tippett impressed at his first start at No.8. Openside Matt Sinclair defended strongly and gained turnovers. First five Rowan McKenzie scored two of his team’s five tries.

Edendale had a 48-14 win at home against Albion. Man of the match Bram Fodie scored three of Edendale’s eight tries. Centre Jeremy McLeod had another good game, while blindside Jake Anderson deserved his two tries.

Albion captain Cody Sayer played his 100th game for the tri-colours. The rugged No 8 has led his side to three wins from their first six games.

Wyndham withstood wild weather and big hits at Bluff to win 26-5. Prop Oliver Woodrow, lock Logan MacDonald and midfielder Luke Bryson were standout players.

Tokanui had a big 59-24 win in Te Anau on Saturday.

In division two, Waikiwi beat Riverton 24-12 in the feature match.

Star remains unbeaten in the women’s competition after beating the Marist and Midlands team 15-5. Albion beat Blues 54-12, hooker Kimberly Udy reached 50 games.

By John Langford