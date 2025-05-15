Coach ready to get business into shape

All Blacks strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill is set to get some Fiordland businesses sharper and quick off the mark.

The Fiordland Business Association is hosting an exclusive dinner tomorrow with Gill, speaking at the Distinction Te Anau Hotel & Villas.

The event invites business owners, regional development teams and all professionals to reflect, learn and prepare for the year ahead — drawing inspiration from the performance mindset of elite sport.

"This is a chance for our businesses to press reset, build confidence, and draw motivation from someone who’s spent nearly 20 years keeping the All Blacks in peak condition," says Fiordland Business Association chairman Nathan Benfell.

"As Fiordland and wider Southland continue to welcome back visitors and see growth again, it’s more important than ever to lead with intention and energy."

Gill has also worked with Olympic gold medallists Eric Murray and Hamish Bond, the NZ Track Cycling Endurance Team, the Chiefs Super Rugby team, and led Air New Zealand’s corporate wellness programme. —APL