Red convertible 'sped away' at time of Southland arson

Police are seeking sightings of a red BMW Z3 similar to this one. Photo: NZ Police

A red BMW convertible was seen speeding from an isolated Southland town at the time of a suspected arson which destroyed a property.

Police today released an image of a similar BMW Z3 after earlier this week saying they were "making progress to an arrest".

The fire gutted an Elswick St house and destroyed two vehicles on the property, about 50km north of Gore, in February 2024.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, of Gore, said police wanted information on the vehicle "which was seen leaving the Waikaia township at speed around the time of the fire".

The fire gutted a Waikaia property. Photo: NZ Police

"On that same night, the vehicle was also observed travelling towards the Riversdale area, again at speed," he said in a statement.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who has information about the vehicle, or one matching the description.

Det Sgt McKinney said police were determined to hold the person responsible accountable, "and while an offender has not been located at this stage, we’re making progress to an arrest".

"There are positive leads in our investigation that we are looking into. However we continue to appeal to the public for any information they have on this incident."

Anyone with information that could assist, was asked to contact Police via 105 either over the phone or online, using the reference file number 240222/8704. - APL