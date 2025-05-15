US-based player returns for open

Anna O'Connor won the Southland Open women's title in 2021. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jetlag will not stop US-based Anna O’Connor from competing in the Southland Squash Open next week.

Southland-raised O’Connor is using her semester break from Dickinson College, in Philadelphia, to play in the South Island tournament.

The former James Hargest College student has been studying on a scholarship for the past four years.

Squash Southland district manager Bruce Thirkell said it would be great to have someone of her calibre at the Open.

"It is fantastic that Anna is coming all the way back from America to play," Thirkell said.

O’Connor won the Southland Open women’s title in 2021 and has consistently represented New Zealand nationally and overseas.

Thirkell is looking forward to seeing her return to Southland where her squash career began.

"She started out as a junior at the Makarewa Squash Club," he said.

"Seeing her play at the tournament is a good motivator for [others]."

Thirkell hoped the competition would draw at least 100 entries.

"So far we have 88 entries, which is a good number.

"If we can get to 100 entries then we will hold the competition across two venues."

Men’s and women’s open winners will receive a $1000 prize sponsored by FI Innovations.

The Southland Open takes place at the ILT Stadium Southland and Squash City in Invercargill on May 23/24.

Competitors from age 10 from around New Zealand will take part in the two-day tournament.