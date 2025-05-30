Huge haul of West Coast pounamu recovered

Some of the pounamu taken from the Jackson River. Photo: NZ Police

A large amount of pounamu stolen from a West Coast river has been recovered, police say.

Inspector Tracey Wharehoka said she was notified by Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, representing the local hapū Ngāi Māhaki in South Westland, on Wednesday that a vehicle had been seen heading up the Jackson River by a member of the public, and it appeared the occupants were collecting pounamu.

Pounamu (greenstone) is important to Māori culture and the stone is considered to be a taonga, or treasure.

Public fossicking for it is only allowed on beaches, police said in a statement tonight.

Rivers are able to be prospected by Ngāi Tahu members, but only with a permit from their local hapū to do so legally, which the people linked to the vehicle and trailer did not have.

Officers from Franz Joseph were quickly sent to find the vehicle on Wednesday and recovered 365 pieces and boulders of pounamu. The matter will be investigated and through the resolution process the pounamu will be returned to the hapū.

Insp Wharehoka said police take pride in working with local hapū, and the theft of pounamu is treated with the same value and mindset that would be taken with other stolen property.

"We are pleased we were able to move quickly and intercept these alleged thieves in the act.

"People are often under the impression that because some of these West Coast locations are remote, no one else is watching. This incident proves that is simply not true, and our tight-knit community have their eyes and ears switched on for any unusual activity."

The pounamu will be returned to local iwi who consider it a taonga. Photo: NZ Police

Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio chairman, Paul Madgwick, said the iwi was thankful for the swift response, as there had been an ongoing problem with theft of their taonga, especially in remote areas.

"While the Vesting Act confirms that all pounamu is owned by Ngāi Tahu, our respective pounamu management plans provide an opportunity for the public to fossick freely on the beaches, and also recognise the right of Ngāi Tahu members to collect pounamu themselves, within boundaries.

"Anyone who is unsure of the rules around pounamu gathering, or has pounamu in their possession and is unclear about ownership, whether they're the general public or Ngāi Tahu whanau, is urged to reach out to the local Rūnanga to understand what is permissible."

Insp Wharehoka said the protection and recovery of pounamu was just as much about education and knowledge as it was about detection and enforcement.

Two men aged in their 30s were spoken to at the time of the incident. Police are investigating and charges were being considered.

"We will continue to work with local iwi and those involved for the best action and outcome for all," Insp Wharehoka said.

- APL