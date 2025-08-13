Person in old hospital grounds before blaze: police

The abandoned buildings before the blaze. Photo: Google Maps (file)

Police investigating a suspicious fire at the former Seaview hospital in Hokitika want to identify a person seen walking in the grounds early in the morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the scene just before 7am on Sunday, responding with seven trucks. The blaze was contained by 4pm.

Detective Sergeant Graham Parsons, of West Coast, said police want to hear from anyone who was around the Seaview area that night and leading up to the fire being discovered at daybreak on Sunday.

A scene examination took the better part of Sunday and half of Monday to complete, involving fire and police investigators, he said.

“Based on the scene examination the fire is being investigated as an arson.

“Of particular interest, police would like to identify and speak to a person who was seen walking across the grounds of the complex at about 3.20am.

“Police will continue to investigate and would like to hear from any people who may have information that may assist with identifying who was involved in the arson."

People can go online or call police on 105, using the reference number 250810/4743.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media