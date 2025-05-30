Care urged as winter takes hold on southern roads

Wintry conditions have sparked calls for extra care to be taken by southern motorists over the long weekend.

MetService has issued snowfall warnings for the Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd and Lindis Pass today.

Both the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd warnings began at 10am this morning, and run through until 9pm and midnight respectively.

Snow showers are expected to affect both roads.

MetService said 10-15cm of snow may settle on the Milford Rd above 800m, with less down to 600m, by midnight.

Snow on the Crown Range Rd last year. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

On the Crown Range Rd it said 1-2cm may accumulate above 700m.

The Lindis Pass warning runs from 1pm until 7pm, which could bring up to 2cm of snow on the road above 700m.

NZTA added winds could approach gale force in exposed places around the South, too.

It warned this could cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, which may make driving difficult.

It urged drivers to adjust their speeds and following distances to the conditions.

Likewise Fulton Hogan also reminded drivers to slow down, and be wary around bridge decks and shaded areas where ice may have formed.

That followed rain and reported sub-zero temperatures around the Maniototo and Ida Valley areas last night.

As of 9am this morning, Danseys Pass Rd was restricted to four-wheel drive access only, from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel, due to snow.

- APL