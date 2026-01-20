Gore police hunt for answers after car destroyed by fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a statement on social media, police said they were called to a well-involved car fire on Frank St at about 1am on Monday, January 19.
Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney said they discovered a black 2018 Holden Captiva was fully alight on arrival, which was subsequently destroyed by the fire.
"Yesterday, Police and Fire Investigators completed a scene and vehicle examination," Det Sgt McKinney said.
"We are now following several lines of enquiry to determine what has happened."
"If you have CCTV or dashcam footage in the Joseph, Frank, and Thomas Streets from around the time of the incident, we would like to hear from you," Det Sgt McKinney said.
"We would also like to speak with anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour or activity before or after the car fire in the Frank Street area."
- Police, 105, reference number 260119/7266.
- Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or via 0800 555 111.