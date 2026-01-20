New Invercargill mayor spent nearly three times more than rivals

Invercargill mayor Tom Campbell. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Invercargill’s new mayor Tom Campbell has spent the most of any Southland mayoral candidate this election, topping the list at close to $20,000.

Figures show his spend nearly matches the combined total of six other Invercargill hopefuls.

"I had no social media presence prior to the campaign, and I knew that if I wanted to get the message across I would have to use, you know, more conventional media to do that," Campbell told Local Democracy Reporting.

Campbell's donations and expenses return shows he spent $19,516.91 with his main costs being a billboard, newspaper ads, website advertising, placards, flyers and car wraps.

He rejected donation offers and used his own money on the campaign.

"I never took it, because I didn’t need to. But I support anybody who does. Because any democracy, if you don’t allow people to accept donations, then only wealthy people would be able to stand."

The second-highest election spend belonged to councillor Alex Crackett, who totalled $7,189.59, while councillor Ian Pottinger came in at $6,400.

Councillor Ria Bond was the only mayoral candidate to declare a donation, noting $3000 had been gifted towards her $5,277.55 campaign.

Further down the list, Andrew Clark spent $2,181.84, Tom Morton $955, Stevey Chernishov $90.80, and Gordon McCrone not a cent.

At Southland District Council, campaign spending was more subdued.

Mayor Rob Scott’s main expense was car signage of $970 on way to a grand total of $2,644.50.

Gary Tong spent $513.50, while Wendy Baker tallied $98.41.

In Gore, mayor Ben Bell spent $6249.99 on his campaign while Nicky Davis forked out $4335.75.

Candidates are required to declare both donations from individuals and anonymous donations of more than $1,500.

An Invercargill City Council spokesperson said the rules for election returns were set out by the Local Electoral Act.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air