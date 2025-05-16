Legacy triumphs grief

Invercargill artist Amber Timpany’s exhibition ‘‘Perfect Match’’ tells the story of the sudden death of her brother Tom Timpany and his organ donor legacy. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Tom Timpany’s life ended without warning in 2022 but others carry his legacy in the organs they received from him.

Tom’s sister, Invercargill artist Amber Timpany and her family were confronted with the organ donor decision while still processing the shocking news they had just been delivered.

Since 2022, Timpany has been using her art to express the pain and the joy of the pathway she had been forced on.

She wanted to create art pieces which acknowledged the "joy and the life that organ donations gives to others".

Among the organs Tom donated were his heart, lungs, kidneys and gallbladder.

"I’m quite passionate about organ donation — I think it’s a really wonderful thing," Timpany said.

Her past exhibitions revolved around paint and canvas, but the elements she had used for this collection were mainly sourced from secondhand stores — repurposed, like her brother’s organs.

"It’s giving new life to these objects, just like organ donation does to others."

Other elements in her work depict eyes and skin.

She admitted it was a "heavy exhibition" that was intrinsically linked with grief.

But the use of textures, natural fibres, vivid colours and whimsical elements delicately engaged the observer in the journey of life’s vibrant and colourful tapestry.

This was the first time Timpany had used fabric and hand-stitching to create her vibrant and thought-provoking pieces.

The collaging, cutting and hand stitching process also provided her with a therapeutic decompression, she said.

"It’s been a big part of my journey."

The stitching also mimicked the surgical procedures of organ donation, she said.

She believed paint on canvas was an unsuitable medium for an exhibition depicting grief and organ donation.

Sourcing the materials from second-hand shops also provided a little "retail therapy".

Finding a key piece of fabric at the Hospice Shop gave her the momentum to start creating in 2023.

She believed many who had walked the organ donor journey through the loss of a family member would easily relate to the work.

The exceptionally large stuffed heart, fashioned from a woollen blanket, waits patiently to return warmth and comfort to anyone who needed its embrace.

"People can come in and give this big old heart a cuddle."

Privacy issues prevented her from including two letters the family had received from Tom’s recipients.

Timpany hoped her exhibition would provoke people to have the "donor conversation" with their families while they were able.

"I think Tom would’ve been proud of the gift he’s given.

"He was a really giving person.’

She hoped the families who had walked on the donor journey would come to the exhibition. "It’s kind of a thanks to them."

The exhibition is open until June 7 at the Art Attic Gallery, 43 Tay St, Invercargill.