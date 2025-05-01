'Speeding' driver plunges into Leith

A woman allegedly speeding beside the Water of Leith slid off the road and plunged into the river after losing control.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Malvern St, Glenleith, at 10.30pm last night after the car careened down a bank.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly speeding when she lost traction and spun around on a grass verge.

After coming to a momentary halt, the car slid down into the water.

There were no injuries and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

