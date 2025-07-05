Environment-centred approach best for health: scholar

Maori scholar Dr Ihirangi Heke at Te Whare o Rukutia yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Putting the environment first is a better way to approach health, a Maori scholar says.

Dr Ihirangi Heke has developed Atua Matua, a unique framework that is grounded in mātauranga Māori, which is the process of gathering ancient, indigenous, environmental knowledge and repurposing it for use today.

He said last night’s talk for the New Zealand International Science Festival in Dunedin was about an environment-centred approach rather than a people-centred approach to wellbeing.

An environment-centred approach attended to things such as climate change rather than just being about a person.

"What it does, essentially, is put the environment as the main driver for any activities we do whether they are physical, intellectual or spiritual."

Dr Heke had trained rugby teams using the interval spaces between waves at a beach.

When a wave crashed the players started sprinting and when another wave crashed they stopped.

The steepness of the beach was also a factor in determining the length of the workout.

He said the environment-based approach could also apply to other health issues such as terminal illnesses including cancer.

Polluted water had mauri (life essence) removed from it so it drew it out of human beings to find balance.

"That’s why polluted water is dangerous to humans, from a Maori perspective."

Dr Heke was consulting directly to Google.

The data-collection giant had contracted Dr Heke to ensure indigenous knowledge was included in the development of artificial intelligence.

